DES MOINES — U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina, will speak at U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual fundraiser this summer.
Gowdy, chairman of the U.S. House’s oversight committee, will appear at the fourth annual Roast and Ride fundraiser Saturday, June 9, at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone.
Past keynote speakers at the event have included Vice President Mike Pence in 2017, then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and a host of Republican presidential candidates in the inaugural event in 2015.
This year’s event begins, as always, with a motorcycle ride that takes off from Big Barn Harley Davidson in Des Moines. The ride will wind a 49-mile route through central Iowa, including past the Iowa National Guard base at Camp Dodge.
Tickets can be purchased online at RoastAndRide.com, and cost $20 per person; children 12 years old or younger are free. Participation in the ride, food, beverages, parking and entertainment are included in the ticket price.
Proceeds will be donated to the Travis Mills Foundation, established in honor of one of five surviving quadruple amputee service members in the U.S. The foundation created a retreat for injured veterans and their families.