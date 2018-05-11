The Trump administration's plan to eliminate more than $15 billion from the federal budget includes $47 million that had been set aside for a passenger rail connection between Moline and Iowa City.
The administration sent the $15.4 billion package to Congress this week, arguing the funds were no longer needed or had been left unspent for several years.
"Washington has a spending problem," the White House said in announcing its plan on Tuesday.
Called rescissions, these kinds of cuts haven't been sought since the Clinton administration. And they come the month after the Congressional Budget Office projected a long term increase in federal deficits.
The projections came after Congress approved large tax cuts and a $1.3 trillion spending bill for 2019. The CBO projected the federal deficit would increase to $1 trillion in 2020.
The passenger rail funding for the Moline to Iowa City project was part of a $230 million award in the fall for 2010 for service from Chicago to Iowa City.
In 2011, the Illinois and Iowa parts of the project were split in two, when then-Gov. Terry Branstad showed little interest because of funding concerns. In its request to Congress this week, the administration said the project is "long stalled."
Earlier this year, the Trump administration proposed eliminating the funding for the Moline to Iowa City leg in its 2019 budget submission. Congress has not acted on that request yet.
The Chicago to Moline link also has been delayed, but Illinois officials have said they're committed to moving forward and the administration has not proposed touching any of the $177 million set aside for that part of the connection.
Iowa officials have they were aware of the potential loss of funds.
The American Public Transportation Association said earlier this week that instead of rescinding funds for intercity passenger rail, as well as other public transportation money, it should be shifted to deal with a big repair backlog for bus and rail systems.