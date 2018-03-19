DES MOINES — Legislation aimed at implementing Gov. Kim Reynolds' Future Ready Iowa initiative won bipartisan approval in the Iowa Senate Monday. The 47-0 Senate vote followed 98-0 passage by the Iowa House last week. It now moves to the governor's desk, where she is expected to sign it.
The bill includes a variety of public-private components — including mentoring and apprenticeships, scholarships and summer youth employment programs — to improve workforce readiness.
“This bill will have a huge impact on economic growth in the state,” said Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, who served as floor manager for House File 2458.
The goal of H.F. 2458 is to help equip at least 70 percent of Iowa's workers with training or education beyond high school by the year 2025. About 58 percent of Iowa’s workforce currently has attained that educational level, according to state officials.
The governor and backers of the bill say Iowa has a low unemployment rate, but faces a shortage of workers with the skills necessary to fill many openings around the state. To bolster work skills, the governor proposed $2.35 million in her fiscal 2019 budget plan but the GOP-led Legislature has not formulated its budget plans. Minority Democrats expressed concern the program will cost $3 million next fiscal year and could grow to $18 million in fiscal 2020 without a clear indication where the money will come from.
“If we’re going to get serious, we have to talk about where the money is going to come from. If we’re going to put our money where our mouth is, we have to fund this program,” not just transfer money from other existing line items in the state budget, said Sen. Matt McCoy, D-Des Moines.
To achieve the 70 percent goal by 2025, Reynolds said an additional 127,700 Iowans need to earn post-secondary degrees and other credentials so they have the qualifications for jobs that are in demand and pay a living wage.
“This is an exciting day for Iowans,” Reynolds said after the Senate action. “Our state is ahead of the curve for educating our children for the knowledge economy, and this piece of legislation will only strengthen the efforts already underway.
“Future Ready Iowa is my No. 1 priority because it gives Iowans the opportunity to learn a high-demand skill and then not only get a job to pay the bills, but also a rewarding career. That’s life-changing,” added the governor, who planned to announce a bill-signing ceremony at a later date. ““This act creates opportunities for Iowans of all ages and experiences. It will have a real impact on real Iowans.”
Future Ready Iowa involves the regents' universities, private colleges, community colleges, the Iowa Department of Education, Workforce Development, Economic Development Authority and the private sector. Recommendations created by an advisory alliance of more than 60 leaders in business, industry, education and other fields were incorporated into the legislation. They include ways to help bridge the financial divide for Iowans seeking up to an associate's degree at Iowa colleges and universities, or for Iowans seeking a bachelor’s degree who already have earned more than half the credits in a major leading to a high-demand job.
Other components called for better aligning and expanding the existing “ecosystem of support” for those beginning or returning to complete college or career training with a focus on low-income Iowans and Iowans who are underrepresented minorities, and expanding high-quality work-based learning experiences in high-demand careers to all students with employer-based pre-apprenticeship, apprenticeship and internship programs.
H.F. 2458 calls for creating a program for small- and medium-sized apprenticeship sponsors to help smaller businesses participate in registered apprenticeship programs and develop talent in Iowa.
It also creates a volunteer mentor program to support Future Ready programs to assist students in receiving an employment offer in a high-demand field prior to the end of their academic career and a summer youth internship program for students at risk of not graduating from high school or who might face barriers to success and upward mobility in the labor market.
Before approving the legislation, majority GOP senators rejected two minority-party amendments that sought to target programs to attract more workers in a state with an aging population to nursing, home care and hospice positions and to remove funding for promotional items and activities so the state money flows into critical programs to attract skilled workers. Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, a 2018 candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, said the Senate should remove promotional and marketing provisions that amount to “grandstanding,” while McCoy referred to the bill during floor debate as “the re-elect Kim Reynolds plan” but said he was voting for it on “blind faith we’ll find the money” because it had “enough good things” that would assist Iowans who need the help.