Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach said Monday his 40 years in farming and six years at the state legislature give him an advantage over others running for state secretary of agriculture.
Zumbach, who is from Ryan in northeast Delaware County, was in the Quad-Cities on Monday. In an interview, he said his experience gives him familiarity with lawmakers and legislation.
"You understand how to get policy done," Zumbach said.
Zumbach was first elected to the legislature in 2012. He's currently chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
If elected, Zumbach said he would seek to fill what he calls a gap in knowledge in urban areas about existing farm practices. Zumbach says farming practices are advanced and environmentally sound.
"Our urban friends drive across rural Iowa and they see a farmer in the field doing a task, I don't think there's a full understanding of what they're doing, because people have become so removed from agriculture," Zumbach said.
Zumbach also said he believes the state's voluntary nutrient reduction strategy is working. And he praised the water quality bill Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law this year that redirects $282 million in current spending over 12 years to water quality initiatives.
"We know long term that these practices will work," he said.
Critics of the measures say they don't devote enough money to deal with the scale of Iowa's water quality problem, and that there aren't adequate methods to measure progress or a deadline to meet goals.
Zumbach is one of five Republicans seeking the party's nomination to run for secretary of agriculture in the fall.
The race attracted attention after Bill Northey, the former state agriculture secretary, left the post to take a position in the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Trump administration.
The others in the race are incumbent Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who was appointed to fill out the rest of Northey's term; Ray Gaesser, a farmer from Corning and former president of the American Soybean Association; former Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Lang, of Brooklyn; and Chad Ingels, a farmer and a watershed specialist from Randalia.
The only Democrat running for the post is Tim Gannon, of Des Moines, who has served in various positions in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.