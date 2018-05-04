The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works is planning closures of its bridges for washing.
• The Government Bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• The Rock Island Viaduct and Moline bridge will have single lane closure Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• American Discovery Trail Bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Signage and/or traffic attendees will be used to warn and control traffic flow.