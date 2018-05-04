Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Arsenal bridge
The Government Bridge, the Rock Island Viaduct and the Moline bridge to Arsenal Island will be closed for washing.

The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works is planning closures of its bridges for washing.

• The Government Bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

• The Rock Island Viaduct and Moline bridge will have single lane closure Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

• American Discovery Trail Bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Signage and/or traffic attendees will be used to warn and control traffic flow.

