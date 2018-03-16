A photo of her grandson, Gabe, travels everywhere Gloria Cypret goes.
“That’s my strength,” the Davenport woman said. “As long as he’s in my hip pocket, I can speak.”
Cypret has spoken in public several times in recent years on behalf of Gabe, who has mental and physical disabilities. The dedicated grandmother long has wanted to build an all-inclusive playground for him and other children in the Quad-Cities who face similar barriers and challenges.
As of Friday, Cypret and her crew of volunteers, dubbed Gabe’s Dream Team, have raised $365,000 for construction of a new universally accessible playground at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. The group secured nonprofit status in 2016, and their fundraising goal is $500,000.
“It’s been a long journey,” said Cypret, who retired at the end of January after 34-plus years with the U.S. Department of Defense. “We seem to be gaining momentum, and we think this year is our year.”
Cypret's frustration initially fueled this effort, which officially kicked off in 2013. She struggled to find playgrounds in the area Gabe could enjoy.
"I couldn't get him close enough to any equipment," Cypret said.
Gabe, now a 15-year-old Bettendorf Middle School student, moved in with his grandparents in 2008.
Smooth surfaces and wide access ramps will make it easy for those who use wheelchairs to access the future play area at Vander Veer, called Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village. It also will feature swings equipped with safety harnesses and a wall aimed to engage the senses of sight, hearing and touch.
Plans developed by Shane’s Inspiration, a California-based nonprofit organization that designs all-inclusive playgrounds, were previously approved by the Davenport City Council and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. The city agreed to chip in $80,000 for the project, too.
While Davenport’s 32 playground structures meet Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, standards, none of them are considered all-inclusive facilities, parks and recreation director Scott Hock said.
“Inclusive playgrounds really work to integrate all children, so they can interact and play together on the same level,” Hock said. “We’d love to do it everywhere, but unfortunately we’re limited by our resources.”
But existing play structures at Vander Veer are in need of replacement, Hock said. The equipment was installed in 1993, making it the city’s most outdated playground.
In 2012, the city constructed a 2,700-square-foot enabling garden at Vander Veer that serves people with disabilities of various kinds. The $450,850 addition includes raised-bed planting areas accessible to people in wheelchairs.
"It's a wonderful amenity that anybody can use," Hock said. "That's the beauty of an inclusive design."
The "visually stunning" Vander Veer, Hock continued, is an ideal site for the new playground because of its central location.
Meanwhile, fundraising efforts for the $1 million Quad-Cities Miracle Field are well underway, Hock said. Miracle Field will have a custom-designed, cushioned synthetic surface that will allow those with physical and mental limitations the opportunity to play baseball and other sports without the obstacles presented by traditional field surfaces. The field is planned for Prairie Heights Park alongside three existing traditional fields near 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport.
"It'd be great if we could build both of them this summer," Hock said, referring to Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village and Miracle Field.
Organizers hope to break ground on the project this fall.
When the playground at Vander Veer is complete, Cypret's work does not end. She intends to pair typically able-bodied children with special needs children on play dates to dispel any lingering fears, promote acceptance and improve participants' social skills.