Members of the group called One Human Family QCA want to turn up the notch on its welcome signs.
For more than a year, the group has sold red, white and blue "welcome neighbor" yard signs that say, "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor" in Spanish, English and Arabic.
They are meant to promote inclusiveness and respect of diversity, and the group's goal has been to have so many signs in the community that wherever one goes, one will see a sign.
Now the group has decided to get more aggressive, with members going door-to-door in selected neighborhoods, offering signs for a suggested donation of $10, while accepting any donation, large or small. The first outing will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28, and volunteers are needed.
"This will go hand-in-hand with our intention to start going to neighborhoods that have been targeted by the National Alliance flyers and offering their residents free signs," Henry Karp, rabbi emeritus of Temple Emanuel, said.
The National Alliance is a white supremacist group founded in the 1970s and based in Tennessee.
"If our initial experiments are successful, we will continue until we have hit most or all of the neighborhoods in the QCA," he said.
If you are interested in helping, send an email to info@onehumanfamilyqca.org or rabbikarpemeritus@qctemple.org.
— Alma Gaul