Heavy, wet snow is expected across portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois tonight into Saturday, with mainly rain further south.
At this time, confidence remains low on exact placement of the heaviest snow amounts, so please keep in touch with the latest forecast! Hazardous travel and sporadic power outages will be possible over areas with the heaviest snow.
A cold rain will change over to a wet snow over the northern half or more of the area this evening and overnight.
The changeover will occur relatively quickly once the precipitation begins in earnest. Snowfall rates of an inch or more are expected along with large flakes of up to a half dollar or more.
Roads will become slushy and snow covered within a few hours of the changeover due to the high snowfall rates.
Please visit http://weather.gov/dvn for more information.