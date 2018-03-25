The historical significance of the 1918 government housing neighborhoods in the Quad-Cities is huge, Des Moines historian James E. Jacobsen says.
Every home is part of a never-before-undertaken initiative of the federal government.
And, taken together, the Tri-Cities' project was the third largest in the nation. It also was the only one in Iowa and Illinois.
Because of the project's association with historical events, important local builders and architecture, Jacobsen characterizes it as significant on both the local and national level.
Area residents have not embraced his enthusiasm, however.
No organized effort has been made in any of the cities, except Rock Island, to try to capitalize on the rich history. There are no related neighborhood associations nor formal historic designations of any kind.
In 2000, Rock Island launched a planning project, sending a questionnaire to residents and convening public meetings. The goal was to develop strategies for the improvement, preservation and promotion of what city planners dubbed a "rare historic resource."
Planners also recognized the potential involvement of the other cities.
Jacobsen had concluded that because so many homes — 87 percent — had been covered in non-original siding, the area could not qualify as a national historic district.
But individual owners could apply to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, he said. He also recommended that educational and advocacy efforts continue to keep awareness alive, that the neighborhoods apply for local historic district status and that a conservation area be created with limited historic preservation regulations.
Those ideas failed to catch hold, though, and nothing came of the proposals, according to a disappointed former city planner, Alan Carmen.