A southeast Iowa town will house Holocaust-era art with a connection to Anne Frank
Anne Frank's 89-year-old stepsister, Eva Geiringer Schloss, who lives in London, will be on hand to introduce the works on May 24.
Schloss last spoke in the Quad-Cities in 2012. She will give a free talk at 5 p.m. May 25 at the Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island.
The Holocaust survivor is a childhood friend and stepsister of Anne Frank. She is an educator and humanitarian, author of three books about the life of her family, and the creator of the exhibit “Paintings Created in Hiding by Erich and Heinz Geiringer,” her father and brother.
The 30 original paintings are in the Dutch Resistance Museum in Amsterdam. The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities received permission by Schloss to have prints made. They first were displayed at Davenport's Putnam Museum to complement the 2012 exhibit “Anne Frank: A History for Today.”
During World War II, the Geiringer family lived in the same Amsterdam apartment building as the Franks, but the families were not in hiding together. To keep occupied while in hiding, Erich and Heinz painted. The family eventually was found and sent to Auschwitz.
At 15, Schloss was the youngest in her trainload of prisoners to escape the fate of most children at Auschwitz, according to a 2017 article in The Guardian of London. Her brother died of exhaustion after a forced march from Poland to Mauthausen in Austria in April 1945. Her father, Erich, died three days before the war ended.
After returning to Amsterdam in 1945, she retrieved the cache of art hidden with 200 of his poems, according to The Guardian. The prints were exhibited last year at the Jewish Museum in London to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
Anne Frank died at age 15 in March 1945 with her older sister, Margot, in Bergen-Belsen. Their father, Otto Frank, became a friend of. Schloss' mother and they married in 1953.
The Geiringer prints have traveled to where Schloss has given talks. Starting May 24 they will be permanently housed at the Danville Station Museum in Danville, Iowa, a town of about 1,000 people about 90 minutes south of Davenport.
Allan Ross, executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, said he will attend that ceremony.
“We have sent the exhibit to locations around the United States where Eva was speaking. But thinking long-term, we thought, 'Where are we going to house them permanently?'" Ross said. “We have this relationship with Danville and the Danville school system. We bring Holocaust education, Holocaust survivors to Danville.”
Danville was the subject of the 2003 children's book, “Searching for Anne Frank: Letters From Amsterdam to Iowa,” by Susan Goldman Rubin who spoke at Davenport's German American Heritage Center in 2012.
Three years before starting her diary, Anne Frank briefly was a pen pal with another 10-year-old girl, exchanging two letters with Juanita Wagner of Danville in 1939.
The pen-pal relationship was interrupted by World War II. The book details what happened to the girls and their families.
Ross said the paintings were hidden under the floorboards of the attic where Schloss' father and brother were hiding.
In 1995, Schloss co-created the educational play "And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank" which has been performed throughout the world, including several times in the Quad-Cities.