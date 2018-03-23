• Root & Vendervoort Co., East Moline, the main source of deck guns for merchantmen supply vessels

Other big employers in the Tri-Cities devoted to war production included:

That compares with 1,975 men and 175 women in 1914, he said.

Of that number, 13,361 were men and 1,417 were women.

Employment peaked at 14,778, likely in the summer of 1918, according to U.S. Army historian George Eaton.

Although the United States did not enter World War I until April of 1917, build-up at the Rock Island Arsenal began in 1913.

The homes then, today

On the Iowa side, the Davenport architectural firm of Temple & Park T. Burrows produced the home designs. The builder was Central Engineering Co., partnered with Gordon-Van Tine Co., both of Davenport.

On the Illinois side, the Rock Island architectural firm of Olof Cervin & Ben Horn prepared the designs. Henry W. Horst & Co., also of Rock Island, secured the building contract.

Historic preservation consultant James E. Jacobsen says the designs are architecturally significant because, although numerous variations were created by both architectural firms, in all cases, "The designs and housing layouts reflected the best contemporary thinking about the ideal housing community for America."

There was an attention to detail and an aim for variety — in styles, in types of exterior materials, in colors of shingles — so that the homes wouldn't look "cookie cutter." Every home had at least two bedrooms and each living unit had its own front porch.

Plus, it is unusual to have architects design affordable, working-class housing, Jacobsen said.

By today's standards, the homes are small and some have fallen on hard times. But they still are sturdy.

"They are nothing like what you'd expect from the federal government," Jacobsen says. "Unfortunately, this idea was lost to later public housing efforts."

Every Illinois side house had a 30-gallon hot water tank, gas range, claw foot bath tub, linen closet, closet for each bedroom, furnace, medicine cabinet and light fixtures.

In the kitchen, a single kitchen cabinet stood floor to ceiling and measured four feet in width. The lower cabinet contained four drawers with five shelves and double doors set above an open, recessed counter.

Cellar ceilings were seven feet high, and other floors eight feet. Floors were of maple, while trim work was yellow pine. All rooms, save the kitchen and bath, were papered. Floors were finished with two coats of varnish and exteriors with two coats of lead paint.

While the outside of the houses haven't changed much today, except for new siding and windows, original interior materials (except for closets) rarely are intact.