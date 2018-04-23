As a young meteorologist and weather officer with the U.S. Air Force, it was Mark Wegener's job to help guide World War II pilots safely through the skies.
"Information came in on the teletype and we'd plot it on weather maps and we'd analyze the maps to determine where the fronts were," said Wegener, who served stateside during the war. "It was crude instrumentation. We were trained to give pilots information on their flights."
Now 70-plus years later, the 97-year-old Wegener will represent veterans who served their country as he becomes the 4,000th veteran that Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities has flown. The local Honor Flight hub will take off early Thursday for its 43rd flight from the Quad-City International Airport since the group's inception in 2008. It is the first of four flights scheduled this year.
Wegener will be among 98 veterans — and one of four World War II veterans — aboard when Honor Flight travels for its one-day flight to Washington, D.C. The veterans, escorted by 67 guardians and Honor Flight volunteers, will spend the day touring the nation's monuments that honor the service and sacrifice of the veterans.
"We will keep doing this until we run out of veterans or we run out of money," said Art Petersen, Honor Flight's treasurer.
Wegener was surprised with the honor during a flight orientation Saturday morning at American Legion Post 26, Davenport. He was joined by his son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Joan Wegener of New London, Iowa, who were in on the secret.
"We knew the 59th guy on this flight is our 4,000 veteran," Petersen said before he provided clues to the crowd about the veteran.
Wegener quickly surmised he was the honoree when the clues included his height, weight, that the veteran's father was a barber, and someone who had been second in his class at Iowa State University.
He was presented with a special 4,000th veteran Honor Flight T-shirt, an Honor Flight hat and a new American flag. "And as they say on 'The Price Is Right' — a brand new car!" Petersen said as he presented Wegener with a toy race car and the crowd broke out in laughter.
"My wife just died, so I don't know whether to be happy or sad. We were married 70 years," Wegener said after the ceremony.
But his family said he had been reluctant to take a flight when his wife, Leona, was in the nursing home, where he visited her every day.
"We're so proud of him, we love him," said Joan Wegener. "He is a man of great integrity."
Wegener recalls in great detail his time in the service, where he first was stationed at Bergstrom Field in Austin, Texas. He went on to join a new Army Flight Service organization, while still serving in the Air Force. Stationed at Boeing Field in Seattle, he said the new group had "to inform the pilots if they were going to have any weather trouble. We cover the whole United States and were responsible for all the branches and all their flight plans. It was very interesting."
After leaving the Air Force, he attended the University of Iowa and Iowa State University to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering. He retired in 1982 after a 33-year engineering career with an engineering firm assigned to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.
"I think it's a great honor," he said of the Honor Flight milestone. But he also humbly questioned all the attention. "I don't deserve this."