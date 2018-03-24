Marchers turn the corner from Brady Street to Lombard as they walk around Vander Veer Park on Saturday during the March for Our Lives rally. Several hundred people braved Saturday's snowstorm to attend the event. The Davenport march was one of many in across the nation. Marchers are calling for stricter gun laws.
