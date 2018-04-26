In celebration of Arbor Day, Hy-Vee will give away about 500 free Colorado blue spruce seedlings beginning at 4 p.m. Friday to customers going through the checkout lines at the West Kimberly Road store, Davenport.
Employees will distribute the seedlings on a first-come, first-served basis as customers exit the store. The giveaway will end once supplies run out.
Across the company's eight-state region, 4,000 seedlings will be distributed.
The giveaway is funded by the company's One Step program, which turns proceeds from everyday products into donations that help to feed the hungry, grow community gardens, build wells and plant trees, according to a news release.
The store is at 2200 W. Kimberly Road.