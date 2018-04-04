The naked eye would never notice. But there’s a slight bend to the steel girders that are being set onto the new piers in downtown Bettendorf.
It's supposed to be that way.
Called a "camber," the curvature in the girders will deflect the load from thousands of tons of steel and concrete making up the driving surface of the new I-74 bridge.
The camber is one of thousands of tiny-yet-critical details that go into the making of a modern bridge. Without it, Iowa Department of Transportation project manager Danielle Mulholland said, the steel would sag and ride quality would suffer.
Without the slight curve, drainage could suffer, too. And that's not a good thing if the structure is to last 100 years, which is the new I-74’s target lifespan.
Over the last few weeks, placement of these girders has represented the most recent phase in the three-and-a-half year construction of the I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River.
Even though the below average temperature may not seem like it, prime road construction season is upon us, and this year is an important one for the I-74 project.
Over the next several months, considerable changes will appear on the Bettendorf and Moline skylines as planners prepare for the major detours scheduled to occur in 2019. That’s when traffic will be diverted to make way for construction of the actual bridge, beginning with the Iowa-bound portion.
The Illinois-bound lanes will come the year after.
The girders, to be followed by the placement of concrete decking, are an important part of what will happen in downtown Bettendorf this year.
"Their goal is to deck as much as they possibly can in 2018," Mulholland said during a tour this week of the construction site.
In addition, this year will focus on building the Iowa-bound exit ramp to Grant Street, along with an entrance ramp leading from Grant Street/U.S. 67 to I-74, just north of Mississippi Boulevard. That work will continue into the latter part of the year.
Shorter term this year, repairs to 14th Street in Bettendorf, the widening of Iowa-bound I-74 at Middle Road, and installation of storm sewers in the median along I-74 north of Grant Street to Middle Road will take place.
In Moline, meanwhile, crews have been driving pilings over the last several weeks for the foundation for piers, which will be built mainly south of River Drive this construction season. Some of the pier stems have even begun to sprout out of the ground.
Ryan Hippen, project engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, said this week that there also will be steel girders put in place and some concrete poured in the late fall.
The part of the new roadway that will span River Drive also is expected to be done this year, he said.
Already, reconstruction of 19th Street has begun, and the rebuilding of 7th Avenue east of 19th Street will take place, too.
In the river, crews still are working on the foundations and piers for the Iowa-bound span. There may be steel set onto the piers later this fall, too, Mulholland said.
The bigger focus this year, though, will be on building the structure for the basket-handled arch for the west bound span.
Construction of the arch itself is expected to begin later this year and continue into 2019, with the east-bound arch to follow after that.
The twin basket-handle arches are probably the bridge's most striking aesthetic feature, but they also are a key piece of the span's structural support.