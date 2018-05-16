If you’ve missed getting off the Interstate 74 Bridge onto River Drive in Moline, you won’t have to wait much longer.
The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to reopen this week the eastbound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive.
Also impacted:
• Eastbound and westbound 7th Avenue in Moline will be closed to through traffic between the I-74 ramps and 21st Street A through early July. 7th Avenue will not close until the River Drive ramps are reopened.
• Westbound 7th Avenue will have a detour, with drivers directed to take northbound 23rd Street to westbound 4th Avenue to southbound 19th Street to 7th Avenue in Moline.
• Eastbound 7th Avenue also will have a detour, with drivers directed to take northbound 19th Street to eastbound 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue.
• I-74 ramp access will also be affected. Eastbound I-74 local traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn right onto westbound 7th Avenue. Westbound I-74 traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn right onto eastbound 7th Avenue.