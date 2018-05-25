The receding Mississippi River is especially good news for workers on the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
On May 12, the river crested at 17.38 feet in Rock Island, more than 2 feet above flood stage.
The high water and accompanying strong current made work difficult this month, according to Danielle Mulholland, I-74 project engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation, which takes care of not only the Iowa side, but anything over the river essentially up to the Illinois shoreline.
But this week, she said, they are back to full operations.
"One of the challenges we definitely have when the water levels increase is the increase in current," she said. "That really restricts a lot of the activity … as far as being able to access a lot of the work in the main channel or near the main channel.
"They (workers) were really limited in what they could get there," she said. "So they had to shift focus for a while to work in the slew, but to continue to work in any capacity they were able to while the waters were so high."
The current is the culprit in slowing down the bridge project, she said.
"The water level rise -- they were prepared for that," she said of workers. "But the current becomes very, very difficult to maneuver the barges to deliver things to some of the locations."
Mulholland said bridge construction watchers can expect to see more of what they may have noticed already.
For the past several months, construction has centered on the arch foundations. The fourth arch pedestal was poured recently, she said.
Work is also being done on piers in approaches to the arch in the river, she said.
"We are focusing on the westbound structure because that’s the one that needs to be opened to traffic first," Mulholland said.
Pier construction also is taking place in Bettendorf, she said, in the proximity of the Grant Street exit ramp. Work also will be taking place on the decking on Units 1 and 2, the first two units of girders on land in Iowa.
This summer's work will continue to focus on building the arch foundations, she said, to prepare for starting the erection of the arch.
"The foundations for the arch require several more concrete pours to be at the point where they are able to receive the steel arch," she said.
Ryan Hippen, construction field engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation, said during this construction season motorists can expect to see visible progress on three areas on the Illinois side -- all on land.
They include viaduct work from from 6th Avenue to River Drive with a lot of pier work; the construction of three-quarters of a mile of new I-74 pavement south of Avenue of the Cities; and reconstruction of 19th Street from Avenue of the Cities down to 11th Avenue.
"So by the end of this construction season, they will have widened and reconstructed a portion of I-74, south of Avenue of the Cities," he said.
"Nineteenth Street reconstruction has started,” he added. “That will be completed by the end of the construction season and opened back up late this fall."
Hippen said he’s pleased with the progress and the work is "going very well."