'I can't imagine what exploded': Firefighters battle storage-unit fire in Milan
Max Preslar was sitting beside his elderly mother’s hospital bed Thursday morning in Davenport when he got word that his storage unit in Milan was on fire.
The Rock Island man thought it was a joke. Then he saw the thick, black smoke rising from the area as he drove toward Oak Grove Storage off U.S. 67.
Firefighters from several departments responded shortly after 10 a.m. The building at 516 2nd St. West, which contains nearly 30 units, was fully involved with flames when the first crew arrived, Blackhawk Fire Protection District Chief Jerry Mader said. Blackhawk is the fire department that serves Milan. No injuries were reported.
Illinois State Fire Marshal Mike Poel is investigating the cause of the blaze because of its size. Authorities believe it started in unit #5, Preslar’s space.
“I can’t imagine what exploded in there,” he said as he watched firefighters drench his now-destroyed unit with water. “I’ve got nothing in there but yard sale stuff.”
Preslar lost close to $5,000 worth of miscellaneous household items, including lamps, clothing, sunglasses and blenders he eventually planned to resell. There also was a police scanner plugged into the wall at one end of the unit to ward off potential break-ins, he said.
Stephen Walseth, of Moline, said he lost about $8,000 worth of inventory in his rented unit. The independent distributor for Voortman Cookies, based in Ontario, Canada, stored his supply of sweets there since 1996.
“Number 21 is mine,” he said. “Well, it was mine.”
Walseth said he once looked into buying insurance for the products in his unit, but it was too expensive.
“I never thought this was going to happen,” he said. “I took a chance, and I got burned.”
Another renter said his homeowner’s insurance would cover the damage; others wept over their losses.
Firefighters from Rock Island, Moline, Andalusia, Coal Valley, Colona, Coyne Center, Edgington and Reynolds assisted Blackhawk Fire Protection District as the temperature hovered around 90 degrees.
"The heat is a big problem," Mader said as one firefighter poured a bottle of water over his head nearby. "Our men were getting fatigued fast, so that's why we had as many men here as we could possibly get."
Preslar eventually returned to his 97-year-old mother, Wilma, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street.
"I've got a lot more to worry about than the junk in there," he said, adding he is grateful no one was injured or killed in the fire. "There ain't nothing we can do about it."
Dozens of emergency first responders are battling a massive fire here at Oak Grove Storage in Milan. Stay tuned for more details. #qctimes pic.twitter.com/GT0GSFYAXC— Jack Cullen (@JS_Cullen) May 24, 2018