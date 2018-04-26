Katie Gimbel's outlook turned grim overnight when she was diagnosed with an incurable disease in the prime of her life.
After undergoing a series of surgeries to rid a recurring brain tumor, blood tests and a lumbar puncture in early 2010 revealed she would suffer from multiple sclerosis.
“It was just one thing after another, so I was just angry for lack of better terms,” she said. “I thought I had been through enough.”
While the past eight years have been a "roller coaster" for the 35-year-old Gimbel, time has prepared her to share her experiences with those in similar cases. Gimbel will present her story May 5 as the ambassador at Walk MS, an annual fundraiser in Bettendorf tied to the National MS Society.
A non-cancerous tumor formed in her brain in 2006. Surgery tamed the swelling, but the tumor reappeared in 2009, prompting a second surgery and radiation.
During that three-year gap, Gimbel completed the University of Iowa’s physician assistant graduate program, married her husband, James, and landed a job at Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville, commonly known as Oakdale Prison. Then, blurry vision clouded Gimbel's left eye, and an MRI scan revealed white matter lesions in her brain. She was diagnosed with optic neuritis, inflammation of the optic nerve, before the MS determination.
Gimbel has attended Walk MS every year since 2010. "These group walks are helpful to go to just to realize you're not the only one going through this," she said.
Staying positive
Following her diagnosis, the then-26-year-old woman from What Cheer, Iowa, a small Keokuk County town about 100 miles west of Davenport, immediately imagined herself in a wheelchair. Fear consumed her as she began battling blurry vision and uncomfortable "electric" sensations daily whenever her body temperature increased.
Simple tasks, such as walking her dog, Ella, seemed daunting because of those symptoms. "When I'm walking, and I have that electric jolt through my body every single time I look down to make sure I'm walking on normal ground, it makes you not want to go," Gimbel said.
The potentially disabling disease occurs when the immune system attacks the protective membrane around nerve cells in the brain or spinal cord. About 400,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the chronic neurological illness, according to numerous organizations that track the prevalence of MS. Those affected may display a mix of physical, cognitive or emotional symptoms that may change over time.
Urged by her Iowa City-based neurologist to "live life like you don't have MS," she tried to maintain a positive mindset.
However, Gimbel experienced another setback in 2011 when cancerous tumors developed in her uterus during a failed pregnancy. She underwent chemotherapy treatment and was ordered to wait another year before trying to get pregnant again. In 2013, Gimbel suffered a miscarriage.
Continued support from Gimbel's family and neurologist encouraged the couple to try a third time, which proved to be their charm. She gave birth to their son, Trae, in 2014, and their daughter, Hadley, in 2016.
New routine
She began working that same year as a clinical assistant professor at St. Ambrose University's Center for Health Sciences Education, where she spends four days a week. On Thursdays, she commutes from her home near Eldridge to Iowa Medical Classification Center. Three days a week, Gimbel injects herself with a medicine called Copaxone, which stings at first and leaves behind a "horribly itchy" welt. She also follows the Wahls Protocol, a diet geared toward those with MS created by Dr. Terry Wahls at the University of Iowa. Gimbel primarily eats vegetables and fruits as well as some meat and fish; she steers clear of dairy products, grains and sugar.
"It's night and day how I feel," she said, endorsing the change.
Although Gimbel is "tired and grumbly" at times, she has figured out how to handle the stress most days.
Dr. Linda DeLessio, a pediatrician in Bettendorf and coordinator for Walk MS in the Quad-Cities, "was thrilled" Gimbel agreed to serve as this year's ambassador. "In sharing her powerful story, Katie (Gimbel) brings invaluable knowledge and awareness about MS and the fundraising efforts to help end MS forever," DeLessio said.
Last year, Walk MS in the Quad-Cities raised $30,977 to fund research and services for those affected by the disease.
Gimbel remembers when she "instantly felt at home" during her first walk in 2010. "I was like, 'Oh, I'm not the only one that walks like this,'" she said. "We all just have that little stumble."
And that explains the message on the shirt Gimbel plans to wear next Saturday: "I'm not drunk, I have MS."