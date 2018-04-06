Illinois consumers could soon pay sales taxes on out-of-state online purchases.
State lawmakers are supporting a bill that would force online retailers to charge sales tax to Illinois customers if the business has more than $100,000 in sales, or if more than 200 separate transactions take place per year.
Senate Bill 2577, referred to as the Marketplace Fairness Act, would help refill state coffers and boost brick-and-mortar stores that lose out to online sellers. Currently, sales taxes are only collected if out-of-state retailers have a physical location in the state where the consumer lives.
The Illinois law depends on the outcome of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, Inc., a case currently before the U.S. Supreme Court. Oral arguments are planned April 17. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of South Dakota, state officials plan to have an Illinois law in place ready to take effect Jan. 1, 2019.
The change will have a ripple effect across the country, as other states are eager to recoup sales tax revenues lost to online retailers.
State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said the bill hasn't been discussed in the House yet, but he sees both pros and cons to it.
"It could be a double-edged sword," he said. "It helps with broadening the tax base, and it puts Illinois companies on a level playing field with out-of-state companies.
"Not charging tax allows out-of-state companies to undercut your price," he said. "But at the same time, consumers want to get the best price available. It will help Illinois businesses, which will help Illinois residents. In the long run, it may help residents."
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, said he will wait to see how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the matter before commenting.
“If the Illinois legislature does move forward with the legislation before the ruling, I then want to review it in its final form before I make an opinion," Anderson said. "Right now, the legislation hasn’t gone before the full Illinois Senate and amendments to the legislation are a possibility.”
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said she would support the legislation if it makes it to the House.
"I support the intention of the bill," McCombie said. "I support the theory on taxing at the point of delivery. I do believe it is a more fair way to distribute the tax.
"I'm not a big fan of taxes, but I believe Illinois, with the progression of online sales, is looking at a better way to gain revenue," she said. "It makes brick and mortars more competitive."
The Marketplace Fairness Act also would benefit municipalities by bringing in additional revenue. Kathleen Carr, finance director for Moline, said 40 percent of sales tax revenue funds general operations for the city, which includes police, fire, and public works departments. Sixty percent funds capital projects such as streets, alleys, sidewalks and bridge improvements.
"This would certainly have a positive impact on Moline sales tax revenue; how much is unknown," Ms. Carr said. "Brick-and-mortar stores would be able to compete more effectively against the many online sellers that currently don't charge and collect tax."