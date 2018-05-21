Owners of non-motorized watercraft in Illinois no longer will be required to purchase water usage stamps this summer before they paddle on state lakes and rivers.
The repeal takes effect June 1, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced this month on social media. "The department may in the future revisit the means of implementing a fee for non-powered watercraft, but for now, the stamp will not be required," said Ed Cross, director of communications for the DNR.
He said the agency received the following complaints about the $6 permits:
• The heat transfer paper they were printed on often faded, making them hard to read or illegible
• The stamp could not be easily affixed to watercraft
Since 2014, canoeists, kayakers and paddleboarders who failed to obtain stamps could have faced $120 fines. Last year, owners of non-motorized vessels in Illinois purchased 74,012 stamps, Cross said.
A member of the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group recently purchased a canoe, but Carlos Barreto, who runs the organization, advised him to wait until June 1 to take it out on the water.
"It would be bad if someone gets a ticket now this close to June," Barreto said.
But Illinois Conservation Police officers have indicated they will not enforce the near-defunct rule before the change officially takes effect 10 days from now, Cross said.
Meanwhile, the DNR is encouraging paddlers to purchase three-year registrations for their boats in case of loss, theft or accident. Three-year registration for canoes and kayaks costs $18, but it is not required. Registrations issued on or after June 1 will expire on Sept. 30, 2021.
The DNR is working to automate boater registration to cut the costs and time it currently takes to process watercraft applications. In 2017, there were 248,696 registered boats in Illinois.
Titling is optional for watercraft under 22 feet in length.