As a "nervous first-time mom," Caroline O'Sullivan-Jens remembers being picky about preschool.
After asking around and "polling other parents," she sent her two kids to the Family Museum's preschool program.
"I wanted them to have a well-rounded education and that's what they got," O'Sullivan-Jens said. "My kids knew who Jackson Pollock was when they were 5. It's amazing what they were exposed to at such a young age."
Her kids, Ever and Gibson, are now in middle school and high school, but O'Sullivan-Jens hasn't left the Family Museum. She has served as the facility's guest services coordinator since 2010.
"I got a job here because I love it so much," she said. "I've seen it from both sides, as a patron and employee, and there's just something so special about this place. It's magical."
O'Sullivan-Jens, a native of Canada who moved to the U.S. in 1998, worked her way up from a part-time position, working at the museum on the weekends, to her current role, where she manages the front desk staff, stocks the museum store, helps plan events, monitors memberships and more.
"My favorite part is what other people would say is scary about my job," she said. "I never know what's going to happen each day — there's always so many things going on."
Even more is going on this week, as O'Sullivan-Jens and other staff get ready to celebrate the museum's 20th anniversary on Learning Campus Drive with Paint the Lot, an event on Saturday in which the public is invited to paint the facility's parking lot with splashes of color.
The idea came from Kim Kidwell, who has served as the museum's director for two years and has worked full-time there since 2007. She still co-teaches a 3-year-old preschool class.
"We were looking for something fun that families can do together, rather than parents just drop off the kids and leave," Kidwell said. "We also like to do stuff you wouldn't do at home because it's too messy."
The paint won't fade away anytime soon.
"We're using house paint, so it's pretty permanent," O'Sullivan-Jens said. "Visitors are going to see it every time they park here until the salt trucks and snow plows come out in the winter."
Because of that, the first-time event is "a little risky."
"It's something we've never done before and I'm sure we'll have everything from hand prints to names being written to masterpieces," she said.
It's worth the risk to celebrate "20 years of play" in a big way.
"This is an expression of what we do," O'Sullivan-Jens said. "We let families express themselves. No matter how old you are, you can come here and be creative -- and you can leave your mark."
The community event also is a chance to spread awareness about the Family Museum's offerings, including an outdoor play area, permanent exhibits, drop-in classes, dance classes and family nights.
"Even though people think of it as a Bettendorf museum, it's for everyone in the Quad-Cities and all over," she said.
She said people from across the country have in recent months visited the Family Museum to see its traveling exhibit, "Sid the Science Kid: The Super-Duper Exhibit."
"It's astounding to me that for 20 years this museum has been enriching people's lives in this spot," she said. "I'm just really proud of it."