A damaged wing prevented a snowy owl from taking flight Monday at the Davenport Municipal Airport, where collaboration among several groups led to a memorable runway rescue for those involved.
“It was so exciting to be able to capture something like that,” wildlife biologist Dave Murcia said of the bird not native to this region.
Just hours after the effort, however, caregivers in Iowa City decided to euthanize the owl, which was suffering from an infection related to a compound fracture in its right wing.
During their morning inspection of the runway, airport groundskeepers Carl Schmidt and Randy Blake noticed the snowy owl fluttering around a grassy area near the end of the tarmac. They saw it flying last week on the property, but they do not know what happened to the bird, which first arrived on the scene about three months ago.
“It’s a mystery,” said Sandra Barrett, operations manager for Carver Aero, the fixed-base operator at the city-owned airport. “Something could’ve happened to it over the weekend, but we don’t want to speculate when we don’t really know.”
Scott County Conservation staff quickly responded to the call for help via Jeff Harrison, conservation officer for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Escorted to the site by airport staff, Murcia, Mike Granger and Christian LaCarte of the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon approached the bird from different angles and successfully swaddled it with a blanket.
Murcia last week helped the Quad-City Times identify a barred owl relocated on a job site in Moline by a crew of tree trimmers.
His team at the airport transferred the snowy owl to their vehicle, where they noticed its wing was out of place and its eyes were dilated. The bird also made a clicking noise with its tongue, a defense mechanism, Murcia said. Airport staff helped connect Murcia and Davenport-based volunteer Eric Kahl of The RARE Group (Raptors, Advocacy, Rehabilitation and Education). Kahl and fellow volunteer Ellen Dice transported the owl to the organization’s headquarters in Iowa City. The bird, which weighed about 4 pounds, remained quiet during the hour-long drive.
"It was already in the throes of suffering," Kahl said.
A veterinarian with The Rare Group assessed the bird upon arrival and determined the injuries it suffered in its wing were beyond repair. The bird may have collided with a solid object, causing a humerus fracture, said Kahl, who noted the bone ripped through the animal's skin and damaged soft tissue.
Snowy owls usually fly low to the ground, Murcia said, and this one in particular likely did not have a nest. It lacked a brood patch, a bare, featherless spot on its abdomen containing numerous blood vessels that birds develop when breeding to easily transfer heat to their eggs.
"I guess that's a good thing, knowing she did not have a nest," Murcia said.