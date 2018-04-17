Why are snowy owls here?

Snowy owls are native to the Arctic tundra, but an all-white one was spotted Dec. 12 in Bettendorf. There have been reports since November of the birds in Iowa and Illinois, across the Great Lakes region and up into the northeastern United States, according to The Associated Press.

A shortage of lemmings, small rodents that serve as the main food source for snowy owls in their regular Arctic habitat, may have triggered the southward surge, or "irruption," this winter, wildlife biologist Dave Murcia said.

"It's rare for them (snowy owls) to be sticking around this late in the season, but this weather has been crazy," Murcia said.