Iowa DNR confronts staffing shortage at Wildcat Den State Park
MUSCATINE — Wildcat Den State Park is approaching the three-month mark without a full-time ranger.
Former park ranger Gwen Prentice retired from her post Jan. 25, capping a 35-year career with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which included 23 years at Lake Macbride State Park in Solon.
The DNR is interviewing 11 candidates to replace Prentice, and park technician Jordan Yaley, the sole active employee at Wildcat, is on military leave.
“This is a result of things out of our control,” Tom Basten, a parks district supervisor for the DNR, said in an email. “We can’t know exactly when a retirement will occur until after an employee announces that, and even then, we can’t begin the re-hiring process until after the previous employee has completed their work with the DNR.”
The state agency hopes to fill the vacant ranger position in six weeks.
In the meantime, Drew Kuckler, the ranger assigned to Geode State Park — about 70 miles south of the Muscatine County park — is responsible for Wildcat and nearby Fairport State Recreation Area. Geode simultaneously is undergoing a lake restoration project and a campground renovation, freeing up Kukler to dedicate more time to Wildcat. Part-time seasonal staff also will be hired in the near future to help maintain the park during the “busier part of spring and early summer, Basten said.
DNR officials have not requested support from Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan, but he plans to increase his department's presence around the park in the coming weeks and months.
"Camping season is getting ready to start up, so I'm sure we'll be spending more time out there," said Ryan, who heard a full-time Wildcat ranger likely will not begin working until mid-June. "We spend time there even when they have a ranger."
The last leg of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on July 28 will feature a stop at the 423-acre park located 15 miles west of Davenport. It boasts 300-million-year-old slabs of sandstone, centuries-old pine trees and 75-foot cliffs frequented by hikers and bird watchers throughout the year. Wildcat also is home to the Melpine one-room schoolhouse built in 1877, and the 170-year-old Pine Creek Grist Mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Friends of the Pine Creek Grist Mill President Tom Hanifan worries how potential budget cuts could further impact operations at Wildcat.
"We don't know what problems are going to present themselves," said Hanifan, whose volunteer nonprofit group will host a series of school field trips in May. "There's a lot up in the air."
The DNR's budget has been slashed in half, from $22 million in 2009 to $11.17 million this year. DNR spokesman Alex Murphy declined to comment on possible future cuts.
"At this time we are utilizing every eligible resource we have available to meet the needs of our parks and managed areas and the needs of our park visitors," he said in an email.
State parks and forests receive 58 percent of the general funds appropriated to the DNR, according to the agency's latest budget presentation to the state Legislature's Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee. Almost 40 percent of parks and forests have less than one full-time equivalent, and 37 percent have exactly one full-time equivalent. Seasonal staff at these destinations dropped from 240 in 2016 to 150 in 2017.
"Many parks are wayside parks, historical markers, etc. that do not necessitate or require full-time coverage," Murphy said. "In those instances, coverage is provided by a nearby park ranger."
The Parks Bureau currently employs 81 full-time equivalents, including 34 park rangers, who oversee 68 designated areas across the state. The DNR does not intend to fill one vacant full-time equivalent position because of budget restrictions, but it is hiring a total of three new park rangers and anticipates adding a fourth, Murphy said.