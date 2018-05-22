The concept of closing Blue Grass Elementary School came as a surprise to Kim Varner, of Blue Grass.
Varner is a leader in an initiative for Blue Grass, Walcott and Buffalo schools to secede from the Davenport School District and form a district of their own. On Monday, the Davenport School Board added closing one of the schools to its Vision 2020 options to restructure its finances and facilities.
The concept “has been talked about for decades,” Varner said Tuesday.
Closing the Blue Grass school would create “more dissolution of a community” and the district would need to increase bus routes, she said.
As a “parent interested in this happening,” she attended a meeting in 2015 at the home of then-mayor Tim Brandenburg, who talked about the idea of forming a West Scott School District that includes students from Blue Grass, Walcott, Buffalo and Davenport Township.
Varner has three children, two at Blue Grass and one at Davenport's Mid City High School “only because it’s a small school,” she said. Her son, she said, "is thriving there.”
Petitions in support of the initiative are in various locations in Walcott, Buffalo and Blue Grass, she said.
Those who are “adamantly opposed” to the idea are “mostly concerned about property taxes," she said.
Varner said she has talked with representatives from Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (AEA) and the state of Iowa, and that there is “nothing on the books” about how a community can secede from a school district.
She and Brandenburg want to meet with Superintendent Art Tate and Board President Ralph Johanson.
Staci Hupp, chief, Bureau Communications and Information Services for the Iowa Department of Education, confirmed that she is not aware of legislation involving such an action. A petition, Hupp said, would need to be turned in to the AEA rather than the state.
“There’s no law that says you can’t (secede),” Varner said.
Volunteers, she said, are going door-to-door with the petition to seek 500 signatures from each community. “We want to have a good solid foundation present to the AEA," said Varner, who hopes the petition can be turned in to the AEA by the end of June.
The communities will work with the state of Iowa and the AEA to determine boundaries and purchase buildings. “This is going to be a lot of work,” she said.
The initiative has its own Facebook page, "West Scott School District Project," where reasons for the creation of the district include:
- Travel (for students) would be reduced by about 50 percent compared with commuting to Davenport West High School.
- The population within the city limits of Blue Grass, Buffalo and Walcott has grown 87 percent since1990 "and the future is bright -- think about the potential growth in population, industry and infrastructure that a school system may bring."
- National data suggests that better schools command higher home values, "which would be a benefit for all of us."