After announcing his retirement from the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau in March, Joe Taylor, the organization’s president and CEO for the past 20 years, has announced he has a new job.
Taylor, 63, has accepted the position as the executive director of the Evansville (Indiana) Convention and Visitors Bureau, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors.
Taylor’s last day at in the Quad-City job will be June 1. He begins his duties in Evansville on June 4.
"I appreciate the opportunity to have served the Quad Cities CVB for the past 28 years. I have been honored to be of service to the Quad-Cities and wish nothing but the best for the destination, partners, board and staff," Taylor said.
Taylor, who has been with the bureau since 1990, began his tourism career as executive director of the Davenport Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, one of the area's bureaus that merged to create the Quad-City bureau. He joined the combined bureau July 1, 1990, as director of marketing and communications. He was appointed acting president and CEO in January 1998 after the sudden death of his predecessor, Bruce Riley McDaniel.