Quad-City area musicians will pay tribute Saturday to Joe Nobiling, who died May 19 at age 66, six weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
A "JoeJam" memorial and benefit is planned from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church parish house, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. There will be a potluck and music, with remembrances from the family at 2:30 p.m. and an open jam session at 5 p.m.
“I have been ridiculously blessed to have been gifted the most amazing man in the world to be my dad," Nobiling's daughter, Heather, posted on Facebook the day he died. "Someone said just the other day that Dad was like the Pied Piper, because he drew everyone to him, and nothing could be more true!"
For 20 years, Nobiling was a graphic designer with the Army Corps of Engineers, "notorious there -- and everywhere -- for his jovial nature, genuine handshakes, groan-worthy jokes and unconditional kindness, but especially his music," his obituary said.
For more details on Saturday's event, contact Chris Dunn at 309-798-3776.