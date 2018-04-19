You're invited to sit down at a table in the Quad-Cities today or Saturday to talk with fellow Quad-Citizens about ways to help our region grow.
The community leaders who organized Quad Cities Big Table, a two-day initiative, have the goal of bringing 5,000 people to 500 tables throughout the community for conversations about the future of the area. The hope is to draw residents from different age groups, backgrounds and neighborhoods.
The initiative was organized by Q2030, a group focused on transforming the Quad-City region into a globally recognized location by 2030 through the growth of talent, jobs, and economic opportunities.
People who volunteered to be table hosts were asked to invite 10 to 12 people to a discussion at a time and location of their choice, or to one of the public partner locations. Food and drink are optional.
After the conversations are finished, participants will be asked to fill out a survey. Answers will be published in a community report including highlights of what was discussed, responses, and what is being learned as a result.
To find a table where you can share your ideas today or Saturday, go to www.quadcitiesbigtable.com.
Check out tweets from the tables at #QCBigTable. And be sure to follow the conversation at qctimes.com.