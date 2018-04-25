Junior Theatre concludes season with classic, 'The Emperor's New Clothes'
The last show of Davenport Junior Theatre's 66th season will be "The Emperor's New Clothes," to be performed this weekend and next at the theater on the Annie Wittenmyer Center campus, Davenport.
Inspired by a classic Hans Christian Andersen story, the play by Aaron Randolph III will involve more than 30 students from eight Quad-City area communities, ranging in age from nine to 18.
In addition to actors, the students are crew members, tech board operators and front-of-house team members, working alongside area professional theater artists.
In the story, the unlikely characters of Tablecloth and Low Fat Greek Yogurt must find a way to care for their aging mother. They go on an adventure throughout the kingdom, convincing people to buy clothes that are not really there. When news reaches the emperor of the con job they have performed, the situation grows even more outrageous.
“The show is all about our perception of what is real and what we choose to believe,” artistic director Daniel Sheridan said in a news release.
“It’s a story that has stood the test of time,” playwright Randolph said. "Classic stories are classic for a reason. Retelling them for each generation helps us understand ourselves."
Director Kailey Ackermann said the show is full of comedy, but it offers students technical challenges including mobile sets, shadow puppetry and the finale song.
Founded in 1951, Davenport Junior Theatre is billed as the nation’s second-oldest children’s theater, and is a uniquely Quad-City institution. Its motto is to make theater "for kids, by kids."