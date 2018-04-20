WAPELLO — A 16-year-old faces a felony "threat of terrorism" charge after allegedly threatening to shoot an individual at the Wapello prom.
At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Wapello Police Department said, in a news release, it was made aware of a possible threat of a school shooting during prom this Saturday. The report stated an individual was coming to prom to shoot another individual, according to police.
Officers conducted an investigation and executed a residential search warrant at a residence near Wapello. As a result, a 16-year-old juvenile was placed into custody.
The teen was charged with threat of terrorism, a class "D" felony, and transported to the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a news release.
Police said there appears to be no active threats at this time. As a precaution, the Wapello Police Department and Louisa County Sheriff's Office will have extra law enforcement at the Wapello school prom.
The Wapello Police Department was assisted by the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, Louisa County Attorney's Office and the Juvenile Probation Office.
