Keller Williams Greater Quad-Cities is partnering with Meals of Hope to package meals to feed the hungry.
Volunteers are invited to help associates package and deliver meals on Thursday, May 10, at the real estate firm's office at 3580 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. The event will include meal packing from 9 a.m. to noon and meal delivery from 1:30-3 p.m.
The envent is part of Keller Williams Realty Inc.'s Red Day (Renew, Energize and Donate) initiative. Each year on the second Thursday in May, thousands of Keller Williams associates across the United States and Canada host projects that renew and energize their communities.
The Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams has more than 940 offices and 178,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.