LATEST: Sloane Stephens has advanced to the French Open final for the first time, beating Rock Island native Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 this morning in an all-American semifinal on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The 10th-seeded Stephens will bid for her second major title when she takes on top-seeded Simona Halep of Romania in Saturday's final.
Stephens lost her serve for the first time against Keys when serving for the match at 5-2.
After the 13th-seeded Keys held for 5-4, Stephens served out victory at the second attempt. She won on her first match point with a backhand winner down the line.
The friends hugged at the net, both smiling.
The 25-year-old Stephens won last year's U.S. Open for her first major, beating Keys in the final.