They didn't know Buffalo Bill, but for this LeClaire family, celebrating his birthday this weekend feels personal.
Marsha Peters remembers when her mom, Edith, helped start the Buffalo Bill Museum in a small storefront on Cody Road in LeClaire.
“It was the year I graduated high school,” said Peters, a 20-year member of the museum board.
Her mom, along with about 60 others in the LeClaire Women's Club held rummage sales and bake sales to fund the 1957 founding of the museum.
“They searched their attics basically and started a little museum,” said Peters, who volunteers there each Saturday. “They thought it was important to remember the history of our town.”
The museum moved to its current building on the levee in 1971, and not long after, the museum gained another champion — Peters' daughter, Beth.
“I like to say I've been a volunteer since I was born,” said Beth Peters, also a board member. “I've spent a lot of time here.”
For as long as the mother-daughter pair can remember, the town of LeClaire has reserved the Sunday before Buffalo Bill’s birthday — Feb. 26, 1848 — for a party.
“The party wasn't always this big,” Marsha Peters said. “Now we get people from all over. And this time, it'll be on his actual birthday, which is nice."
This year offers something extra: January marked the 100-year anniversary of Buffalo Bill’s death.
While giving a tour, Beth Peters, a real estate agent who has served as the museum’s assistant director for the past six months, can point to plenty of family connections in the exhibits. Her great-uncle donated materials from his inventions at the LeClaire Manufacturing Co.; area musician Cecil Fletcher, who donated several instruments, was a family friend; her mother’s souvenirs are displayed in a case dedicated to the now-closed LeClaire High School; and her grandmother’s dress is on display in a women's fashion collection.
Another draw is the enclosed Lone Star Steam Boat, built in the 1890s, which has been virtually untouched since it stopped operating in the 1960s, Beth Peters said.
“There's a lot of famous people and things from LeClaire that you might not know about,” she said. “They see Buffalo Bill and they come inside and hopefully learn a little more about LeClaire.”
The Buffalo Bill name gets people in the doors, even to make unscheduled stops off of the highway, but artifacts attached to the showman make up only about 10 percent of the museum, she said.
That 10 percent offers a play-by-play of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s birth and childhood in LeClaire, along with his service in the U.S. Army during the Civil War, bison hunting as well as plenty of memorabilia, such as magazine covers of the “Buffalo Bill Wild West Shows” that he is known for.
“What I tell kids is that around the turn of the century, he was a superstar,” she said. “They didn't have TV or movies, but a lot of people knew about Buffalo Bill.”
That's a fair description, according to Marsha Peters, who said she's glad to share a life-long interest with her daughter.
“When they grow up, you never know what they're going to like,” she said. “It means the world. My mom would love that Beth's helping to keep the museum going.”
The museum is going strong, according to Bob Schiffke, director of seven years.
In 2016, the 18-square-feet building attracted 20,000 visitors, he said. And nearly 50 percent of those visitors were not Iowa residents.
“Buffalo Bill brings a lot of people to LeClaire,” he said. “We've grown so much over the years that it's not just him; it’s much more of a regional history.”
There are Buffalo Bill museums in Cody, Wyoming, a town he founded later in life, at his grave in Golden, Colorado and in North Platte, Nebraska, where he built a ranch during the heyday of his Wild West show.
“Since he was born here, we focus on his boyhood years,” Schiffke said. “You don't get that at the other places.”
For Schiffke, like many who live in LeClaire, he's thankful to have a hometown connection to Buffalo Bill. Shiffke remembers reading about the icon in a grade school textbook and now he transcribes his “terrible handwriting” for museum exhibits.
“Even after 100 years since he died, he's still well known,” Schiffke said. “He was America’s first superstar. I wonder if the stars we have today will be remembered 100 years from now.”