Construction has begun on an addition to the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire that will house a replica interior of a 1920s, one-room school.
But the addition is not at all what museum director Bob Schiffke had in mind two years ago when he began planning for a school exhibit.
The museum owns a real, circa 1877 one-room school that was donated to it about 15 years ago, and the plan was to move that school from its location on Territorial Road onto museum property to house the exhibit.
Considerable work went into the effort, Schiffke said. Donations were raised, arrangements were made with the utility company to move power lines, about $12,000 was invested in site preparation and a moving company was lined up.
But when digging for the foundation began the first week in December, workers ran into a storm sewer line, Schiffke said.
"We were so disappointed," he said.
The site design was drawn up by Missman, Inc., now IMEG, and approved by the city, Schiffke said.
According to Missman project manager Jason Holdorf, a manhole cover on the museum site was removed during the site survey and a visual inspection showed the storm sewer heading in a direction that would not have interfered with the addition.
"Unfortunately, a second manhole cover – which would have shown the more northeasterly direction of the sewer line at that point – was buried and not discovered until after excavation," Holdorf said in an email. "We did our due diligence on the survey, but still felt bad about the unforeseen condition."
IMEG sent no more invoices for the remainder of the contract amount, and is providing additional civil work required for the replica addition at no cost "in a good faith effort to assist this non-profit in getting through this process," Joe Payne, communications manager for IMEG, said in an email.
No other location on the museum grounds would work for the old school because at least 10 feet of space is required between buildings, Schiffke said. "We could have gone a little closer (to the museum) but the corner (of the school) would still have been over the pipe.
"We tried several scenarios and there was no way we could do it," he said.
So the museum board developed Plan B, which was an addition attached to the museum that will be the same size as the old Pleasant Hill School No. 8 — 20 feet by 30 feet. The addition does not attempt to replicate the look of a school on the outside, Schiffke said.
Visitors will get to the school exhibit from inside the museum. "We'll have to break a hole in the wall we just built four years ago for our addition for the reception area and restrooms," Schiffke said.
The addition is being constructed by Build to Suit at an estimated cost of $132,000, with a finish date expected by fall, maybe even August, Schiffke said.
What about the old school?
The Pleasant Hill School that closed in 1957 was given to the museum by widely known LeClaire resident Cecil Fletcher who died in 2002 at the age of 84.
Fletcher — a farmer, musician and keeper of history — had acquired and moved the school to Territorial Road from its original location just west of Princeton in the mid-1980s, Schiffke said.
Fletcher wanted today's children to experience something of what it was like to go to school in his time, according to stories in the Quad-City Times archives.
Moving the school to the museum would have fulfilled Fletcher's wish as well as made it easier for the museum to maintain and keep an eye on, Schiffke said. And, it would have been an authentic home to the exhibit.
Although those plans fell through, the museum will continue to maintain the building, Schiffke said. Through the years, the group has resided the front, painted and installed a new roof.
Opening the school to the public at its current locations would have been difficult for a number of reasons, he said, including that it is in an out-of-the way place and it would have needed a sewer system and paved parking lot.
But Schiffke knows the school exhibit at the museum will be popular.
"Last year we had 22,000 people come through the museum ... and the kids just love it," Schiffke said of the existing exhibit, which includes a blackboard, desks and other artifacts.
"We're mainly building it (the addition) for the kids," he said.
The Pleasant Hill School is one of the relics of Iowa's past. Around 1900, the state had more than 12,000 independent one- and two-room schools. After that peak, the number began declining and most of the schools closed in the mid-1950s with state-mandated consolidation of districts.
School ownership reverted back to the person who owned the land the school was built on. Through the years, most schools have been torn down but in Scott County about 45, including Pleasant Hill, still exist. Uses include private residences, churches, community centers and museums.