Liggins wants murder case dismissed
Stanley C. Liggins, who is slated to be tried Aug. 28 for a third time in the 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Ann Lewis, wants a Scott County judge to dismiss the charges against him.
Aaron Hawbaker, one of Liggins’ appointed attorneys, argued during a hearing Thursday that the dismissal is warranted because prosecutors failed to turn over a transcript of an interview with a key witness until more than 20 years after the case began.
Prosecutors, however, argued that the transcript and statements in question have always been known to the defense.
The motion to dismiss was one of several motions to be argued Thursday in Scott County District Court.
Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree arson in Lewis’ death.
Prosecutors say Liggins strangled the Rock Island girl and burned her remains near a Davenport elementary school on Sept. 17, 1990.
He was twice convicted in Lewis’ death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction.
In the most recent reversal, the court said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins' defense team and that prosecutors did not disclose that a key witness was a paid police informant.
Prosecutors in prior hearings have denied that the informant was paid in connection with the Liggins case.
Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve ruled in February 2017 that the trial will be held in Black Hawk County, citing extensive media coverage on the case. The following month, she denied Liggins' motion to dismiss the case.
Waterloo public defenders Hawbaker and Nichole Watt were appointed to represent him in April 2017 after Greve granted Liggins’ request to remove his former appointed attorneys, Derek Jones and Miguel Puentes of the Davenport public defender's office.
On May 18, Hawbaker and Watt filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case and argued that prosecutors failed to turn over exculpatory or favorable material to the defense.
Specifically, they pointed to a transcript of an interview with Antonio Holmes on Sept. 22, 1990, by Rock Island police.
Hawbaker and Watt said in their motion that Holmes was a key witness for the prosecution and claimed to have seen Liggins and Lewis at a Davenport liquor store around the time she disappeared.
According to a transcript of the interview included with the defense motion, Holmes said that he was “not sure” that it was Liggins outside the liquor store, despite picking out his mugshot from a photo array during an interview the day before.
When asked by an officer whether Liggins’ mug shot represents or resembled the man he saw at the store, Holmes said, “Yeah, but I couldn’t swear it.”
Hawbaker said Thursday the transcript of Holmes’ interview was not turned over to any defense attorney until after January 2015. A tape of the interview has never been produced, he said.
“Now today, we’re finding out that critical impeachment evidence of Antonio Holmes was not produced until at least 25 years after it came into the possession of the Davenport Police Department,” Hawbaker said.
The detective who interviewed Holmes, Michael Noon, died in 2002, which makes it impossible to effectively impeach Holmes’ statements at trial, Hawbaker said.
It also led to “ineffective examination” of Holmes at Liggins’ prior trials and subsequent court hearings, he added.
Hawbaker argued Liggins cannot receive a fair trial and the only remedy is to dismiss the case.
If Greve denies the motion, he alternatively asked that Holmes’ testimony be tossed out.
Hawbaker also argued prosecutors should be recused from the case.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton argued Holmes’ statements have been “something that the defense has been aware of and has exploited since the beginning of discovery in this case" and pointed to several transcripts and a pretrial motion filed in April 2014 by Liggins’ former attorney Phil Ramirez, who died in August 2017.
Ramirez wrote in the motion that Noon "severely impeached the Holmes testimony at both trials" and testified that a picture of Liggins has been displayed in the media by the time Holmes initially talked to police.”
The motion further stated Holmes returned to the police department a day later and said he could not be sure the person he saw outside the liquor store that day was Liggins.
“Now the defense is claiming that they were not given the opportunity to impeach Antonio via Detective Noon, which is a complete contradiction to an earlier defense trial in the case,” Walton said Thursday.
She further argued defense prosecutors can only be recused based on a conflict of interest and that in this particular case, the defense has not accused the county attorney's office of any conflict and they based their motion on an "unfounded accusation that our motives in this case are other than to seek justice."
Greve has not yet ruled on the motion. Liggins and the attorneys will be back in court Friday for a continued hearing on prosecutors’ motion regarding the report of defense expert.