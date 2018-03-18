City Hall: Forest View LLC plans to build 10 townhouses on 1.19 acres on the south side of East 46th Street, between Grand and Tremont avenues. The Davenport City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal, which requires rezoning the property. The Council also will also vote on City Administrator Corri Spiegal's 2018-19 budget work plan, which outlines a proposed $209.9 million budget for 2019. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall Council Chambers, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.
Schools: The Bettendorf School Board will discuss the 2019 budget, which includes $78.9 million in expenditures. The district must adopt a budget by April 16. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the Administration Center, Ray Stensvad Board Room, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf.
Sports: The annual Iowa-Illinois All-Star basketball games, matching the top seniors from Iowa and Illinois against one another, will be held tonight at Augustana College. The girls game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:45.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers will play its first home game of the Champions Indoor Football season on Friday night at the Taxslayer Center in Moline. The contest, against the Bismarck Bucks, is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Quad-City Times All-Metro, All-Eastern Iowa and All-Western Illinois boys basketball teams will be featured in Sunday’s editions of the Times.
Big Story: It's been about 100 years, and many of them are still around. The Quad-Cities' so-called World War I homes occupy specific areas, designed to provide specific relief. Alma Gaul is learning all about them for Sunday's Big Story.