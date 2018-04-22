Schools: Davenport Community School District proposes to move the Creative Arts Academy of the Quad-Cities to the Ground Transportation Center in downtown Davenport, currently home to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offices. A lease-purchase agreement will come up for a vote during Monday's meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Achievement Service Center, Jim Hester Board Room, 1606 Brady St., Davenport.
Courts: Trey Gustafson, 21, and Kire G. Carr, 19, both of Rock Island, will appear at the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday afternoon for a plea/sentencing hearing. Both are charged in the April 2016 shooting death of Jescie J. Armstrong, 15, of Rock Island.
Sports: Dozens of local high school and college athletes will compete in one of the country’s most prestigious track meets, the Drake Relays, from Thursday through Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
The annual National Football League draft also will be held Thursday through Saturday. Two University of Iowa players, cornerback Josh Jackson and center James Daniels, are among those who could be selected in the first round of the draft.
Big Story: The Quad-City labor force is shrinking, which means employers are scrambling to compete for workers. Reporter Ed Tibbetts explains the impacts in Sunday's Big Story.