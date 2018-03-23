City Hall:The Davenport City Council is to give third and final consideration Wednesday to the rezoning request by Palmer College of Chiropractic. The college is asking to rezone about 37 acres on and around its campus to a Planned Institutional Development, or PID. The changes are needed to accommodate Palmer's ongoing campus improvements. The Plan and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the request.
The meeting begins at 5:30 Wednesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 226 W. 4th St.
Schools: The Davenport School Committee will discuss its proposed budget for fiscal year 2019, which would reduce the tax levy rate to $15.45 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The board also will hold a public hearing on a $700,000 plan to increase security at district schools by August.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the Student Achievement Center, 1606 Brady St.
Sports: The first major high school outdoor track meet of the spring — Moline’s Shipley Invitational — is scheduled to be held Saturday at Browning Field.
The major league baseball season gets under way Thursday with the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals all playing on the road. The Cardinals and White Sox open at home on April 5, the Cubs on April 9.
Big Story: Big changes are underway in the landscape of the Quad-Cities' music scene. Since 2016, three new venues have arrived downtown Davenport, and others are popping up on the Illinois side of the Mississippi. In Sunday’s Big Story, reporter Amanda Hancock dives into the evolving scene and breaks big music news.