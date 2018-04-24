A kindergartner is proving to her family, friends and others in the Wilson Elementary School community of west Davenport that every dollar makes a difference at lunchtime.
When 5-year-old Nicole Hynes, who goes by Nikki, learned her parents, Nate and Sheila, sold her old bicycle earlier this month on Facebook Marketplace, she knew exactly where she wanted the money to go. Instead of saving or spending it, Nikki told her mom she planned to donate the money to her school’s cafeteria to feed other students in need of hot lunches.
“I wanted to be kind,” said Nikki, who transferred $24 — $20 from the bike sale plus her weekly allowance of $4 — to the cafeteria staff on April 11. The next day, Nikki brought an additional $6 she received from her older sister, Kristina. Their mother delivered another $20 contribution from family and friends Tuesday morning when she dropped Nikki off at school located north of Locust Street at 2002 N. Clark St., Davenport.
“It really hit my heart hard,” Sheila said of her daughter’s actions. “It’s made everybody cry.”
Lunch at Wilson, which includes an entrée, two sides of vegetables, a side of fruit and milk, costs $2.50, so Nikki’s $30 donation will cover 12 hot lunches. The fundraising effort left cook Laura Walsh and cashier Cheryl Honeycutt, both grandmothers, dumbfounded.
"It was a shock to all of us," Walsh said. "For a kindergartner, that’s a lot of money."
The school already used a portion of the money to buy meals for students with a zero or negative fund balance in their lunch accounts. As of Jan. 30, 42 percent of Wilson's 470 students ate for free or at a reduced price through the National School Lunch Program, district spokeswoman Dawn Saul said. Meanwhile, student meal debt at elementary schools in the district totals $1,598.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week signed a bill into law prohibiting schools from using so-called "lunch shaming" tactics, including publicly identifying students whose parents owe money or throwing away meals already served. Wilson did not previously punish children with unpaid meal fees, Saul said.
Nikki watched a TV news report about the Iowa Legislature's handling of the issue with her great-great-grandmother, Bonnie, who is 94, and lives with the family. It may have influenced Nikki's spending of her bike and allowance money.
"I think she saw it and thought, 'There must be hungry children at my school, too,'" Sheila said. "It would really bother Nikki to have a friend in need."
Earlier this school year, for example, when her classroom's supply of erasers ran dry, Nikki insisted on restocking it.
When she receives her weekly allowance for completing chores around the house, Nikki distributes her earnings into three envelopes: one for saving, one for spending and one for giving. She normally takes money in her "giving" envelope to King's Harvest No-Kill Pet Rescue, 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, or the Humane Society of Scott County, 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Nikki's classmates joined her in the cafeteria when she handed over her money "so they could see a friend was going above and beyond to do something for other people," kindergarten teacher Janelle Vanerstrom said.
It inspired two of Nikki's friends to follow suit. They each donated $1 to the cafeteria staff.
While brainstorming other ways to raise money in the future, Nikki, an avid reader, said she may sell some of her books, or just give them away for free.