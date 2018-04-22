A 20-year-old Hooppole man died Saturday after he fell from his skateboard as he was being pulled up a hill by a pickup truck at Johnson Sauk Trail State Park in Henry County, Illinois State Police spokesman Jason Wilson said in a news release.
The incident occurred at 6:46 p.m.
Brett J. Meier was with a group of individuals who were coasting down the hills on their skateboards and using the pickup truck to pull them to the top of the next hill.
Meier was one of the people holding onto the 2000 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jacob Seyller, 20, of Prophetstown.
Meier fell of his skateboard and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.