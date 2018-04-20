EAST MOLINE — A man and a dog died early Friday during a house fire in East Moline.
At 3:48 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called to 227 30th Ave., East Moline, for the fire, said East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the single-story, ranch-style home.
The man, whose identity was not being released Friday morning, was found unresponsive near the front door, Battalion Chief Frerichs said. Firefighters brought him outside and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. A pet dog also died.
A couple minutes after the man was removed from the home, the roof collapsed and firefighters had to control the blaze from outside, Battalion Chief Frerichs said. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes, but the home is considered a total loss.
The fire department was unsure if there were working smoke detectors in the home. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, Battalion Chief Frerichs said.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the Illinois State Police were aiding in the investigation because of the fatality.