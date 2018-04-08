A Dubuque, Iowa, man was injured Saturday in a single-vehicle, alcohol-related motorcycle crash Saturday near the Illinois-Wisconsin boarder, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s investigators said.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to the area of Illinois 35 and Thomas Avenue east of East Dubuque, for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.
Investigators said that David A. Walker, 38, was northbound on Illinois 35 and was traveling too fast for conditions when he tried to negotiate a curve.
The motorcycle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and then left the roadway.
The motorcycle traveled in the ditch for about 165 feet before Walker was thrown from the bike which came to rest on the embankment.
Walker was taken to Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, for treatment of his injuries.
Walker is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and driving too fast for conditions.
The crash remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.