Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Moline man in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Moline.
At 12:44 a.m. Thursday, Moline police and fire were dispatched to the Interstate 74 off-ramp from eastbound John Deere Road for a report of a man in the roadway.
Upon arrival, Moline Police and Illinois State Police located a man lying in the roadway with traumatic injuries from a single motor vehicle crash.
The man was transported to UnityPoint Moline by Moline Fire for treatment, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.
The roadway was closed for a period of time early Thursday while Moline Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Division investigated the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or events leading up it to contact them at 309-797-0401.