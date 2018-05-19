Weather will be the determining factor if search and rescue teams will be able to search the Mississippi River on Sunday for a man who reportedly fell into the river Saturday while working on a boat at the Lake Davenport Sailing Club.
Davenport Fire Department District Chief Neil Gainey said emergency crews were called to the club at 1255 E. River Drive shortly after 9 a.m. for a report of a man in the water.
In addition to Davenport, firefighters from the fire departments of the Rock Island Arsenal, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline aided in the search, he said.
Divers from the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team also spent several hours in the Mississippi’s dark waters searching for the man.
Gainey said the man had been working on a boat when it is believed he fell into the river.
The victim's name was not released Saturday.
By late Saturday, crews from Rock Island Arsenal and Davenport fire departments were continuing to search before the sun went down and the forecasted showers and thunderstorms moved into the area.
Gainey said that Sunday’s weather will be the determining factor if search boats can be put into the water.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 50 or 50 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers throughout the day and into the nighttime hours, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport. Monday’s forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of storms before 1 p.m.