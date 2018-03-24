When Maria Duran-Sanchez, 18, a student at Davenport Central High School, learned on Feb. 14 that 17 students had lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in another school shooting, she realized something needs to be done.
Duran-Sanchez was one of about 800 marchers who braved the snow and cold Saturday to walk together at the March For Our Lives Quad-Cities event held at St. Paul Lutheran Church and Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. For Duran-Sanchez, the shooting was life-changing.
“It could have been us,” Duran-Sanchez said. “It could have been anywhere and it could have been us.”
The problem is there is no one thing that’s an answer, she said.
“It’s a combination of things,” Duran-Sanchez said before heading out into the snow to march. “There are probably more than 100 things that need to be addressed. Banning guns may not be the answer but stricter gun control. Mental health is an issue, but that’s not always the case and you can’t blame it all on that.”
The whole thing is that Congress needs to begin looking at all the issues and see if its members can come up with some answers that will help make the nation, and particularly its schools, safer.
One thing that angers Duran-Sanchez and her peers is that they don’t feel like anyone is listening to them or taking them seriously. That is one thing she wants to change.
“But we are the future,” she said. “I’m 18. I’m going to be voting, and I’m going to be making a difference.”
Bill Baltimore, 65, of Davenport, said he is a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment, but something has to change.
“I think we have to start treating our children like we treat our money, and if we have to have guards in banks then we should have guards inside schools,” he said.
Tara Witherow, 40, of Davenport, the organizer of Saturday’s march, told the crowd gathered in St. Paul’s that she has a long list of items Congress could do to make America and its schools safer.
Among those was raising the age to purchase or own a gun to 21, she said, as well as prohibiting people who abuse animals from ever owning a gun. Already, those convicted of domestic violence are prohibited from owning a weapon, but there are loopholes that need to be closed.
“Abusing animals is a red flag,” Witherow said. Also, she added, much more needs to be done about mental health and removing the stigma of mental health.
Speaking just before the march around Vander Veer, Witherow added that, “Every man that’s here should, and everyone who knows a man should encourage him, to sign up for Big Brothers Big Sisters to be a mentor.”
The waiting list for mentors for boys is years long, she said.
“Studies have shown one caring adult can make a difference for a child,” Witherow said. “If we can get men to start mentoring boys who need the attention, that will make a difference here and that can be done quickly and easily.”
Darwin Gray, 36, of Rock Island, has been touched personally by gun violence. Gray’s brother, Demar Bester, 24, was shot to death Aug. 23, 2016, in an alleyway in the 1200 block of 11th Street near Glenhurst Court in Rock Island.
“My brother was very passionate,” Gray said. “He was a loving, funny guy with three beautiful girls.”
The night he received word his brother was shot unleashed waves of emotions, Gray said.
“My mother hadn’t heard the news that he’d died,” he said, adding that his mom had to drive four hours from St. Louis without knowing what had happened to her son.
“I can’t explain what that feeling was like, having to console my mother who just lost her baby,” Gray said, adding that the shooting was all over “nonsense, in the wrong place at the wrong time. He didn’t deserve it.”
But the family took action by working to get better lighting and cameras in the Glenhurst Court area to help make the area safer.
“We like to talk about my brother in the present, like he’s still here, because what I believe is that while we are alive he’ll always remain alive,” Gray said.
Lynn Drazinski, of QC Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense, spoke to the crowd before the march that, “It is not acceptable for citizens in our great country to listen to the words, ‘another mass shooting.’”
“It is not acceptable for gun homicide rates to be 25 times higher than the average in other developed countries,” she said. “It is not acceptable for 96 Americans to be killed with guns every day, and for everyone one killed there are two injured. It is not acceptable for seven children to be killed every day.
“These are all solvable problems,” she added.
Drazinski said her group wants to protect the 2nd Amendment rights but also protect people from gun violence.
“We need new and stronger solutions to loopholes that jeopardize our communities,” she said.
Everett Hamner, 42, of Bettendorf, marched with his family.
“This is not about protesting responsible gun ownership,” Hamner said. “It is about the NRA’s (National Rifle Association) ownership of Congress. It is about recognizing that this country has to work as a democracy and insofar as corporation and donors control our leadership we’re in trouble.
“The difference between profits and lives is making itself felt,” he said.
The Democrats have been willing to go along with legislation and has failed to act in far too many cases, and that has to be called out as much as Republicans that have been bound by NRA strictures, Hamner said.
“The basis of this has to become de-politicized,” he said.
Cindy Heisdorffer, Davenport, 60, marched with her friend Myrene Burton, 69, also of Davenport.
“I used to be a teacher and I’m fairly recently retired,” said Heisdorffer, who taught science at Davenport Central High School.
“These kids dying in schools is too much,” she said. “I’m disgusted with the lack of common sense gun laws. I love the ideas that these people are willing to protect the 2nd Amendment, but they also want some common sense.
“You have to be 21 to buy alcohol,” she said. “Why shouldn’t you be 21 to buy a gun?
“And the lack of mental health care,” Heisdorffer said. “I saw that at school.”
Burton said the shootings have to stop.
“Now I’ve got great-grandkids in school and now I have to worry about them,” Burton said.