50 years after King's death, his children are still grieving

When Martin Luther King Jr. was killed on a hotel balcony in Memphis, a movement lost its leader - and four children lost their father. King was killed April 4, 1968. The loss has not gotten easier in 50 years for his surviving children. (April 3)

Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in the Q-C: Pacem in Terris 1965

