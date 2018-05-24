Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrea “Andy” McGuire mingled with supporters Thursday at Baked in the Village of East Davenport, touting her campaign message of education and health care.
McGuire and about 30 people met to discuss the issues she stands behind during an event called "Scott County Drinks and Democrats."
McGuire reiterated that jobs are created where companies can count on an educated and well-trained workforce. Additionally, everyone has a right to high quality health care.
“We used to be world class,” she said of Iowa’s status in education and health care. “We can be again.”
Among the topics of discussion was the resignation of Nate Boulton from the governor’s race after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.
Scott County Democratic Party Chair Thom Hart, who attended McGuire’s event, said the local party is still in shock over the allegations.
“The world has changed,” Hart said, explaining that people speaking out and taking a stand against sexual and other types of harassment and abuse is now part of society, “and this is a good thing.”
McGuire said she that she has felt the sting of sexual harassment, going as far back as when she was a medical student.
“It is never appreciated,” McGuire said. “It’s demeaning. It devalues you as a human being.
“Everyone should feel that they are valued, so I think this is issue is bigger than just a woman’s issue,” she added.
McGuire now faces Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, John Norris and Ross Wilburn in the Democratic primary on June 5.