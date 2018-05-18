With two debates finished and more traveling to be done, Democratic Iowa gubernatorial candidate Andrea “Andy” McGuire said the top issue she hears about from people is mental health.
“Mental health is something I hear about almost everywhere I go,” McGuire said Friday during a meet-and-greet event Friday at the UP Skybar and Lounge on the roof of The Current in Davenport.
McGuire is facing off against five contenders for the Democratic nomination to run against Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
She is facing Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, John Norris, Ross Wilburn.
The Democratic primary is June 5.
“Mental health, substance abuse and addiction are at the top,” she said.
As she has talked about addiction, she said, people seem to change. “Everybody’s got a friend or neighbor or family member or knows someone who’s got a problem with addiction or a mental health problem and there’s no place to take them. There’s nowhere to get help.”
Iowa, she said, is 50th in the nation in the number of mental health beds, and 47th in mental health providers.
Law enforcement, police and sheriffs currently are the first-line mental health providers, McGuire said.
“God bless them for the jobs they do, but they’re not trained for that,” she said. “They’re trying to keep people safe, but they’ve got nowhere to take these people so they either take them to the emergency room, which I’ve seen as a physician, or they take them to jail, two of the most expensive places to take someone with an addiction or mental health issues.”
The Iowa law capping the amount counties can collect for mental health services needs to be overhauled, she said, since counties are held to the amount they collected in 1996.
McGuire described Iowa’s fetal heartbeat abortion law as not only unconstitutional but unconscionable.
The law, which takes effect July 1 and is seeing challenges in the courts, would outlaw virtually all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. A heartbeat can often be detected in about the first six weeks of pregnancy, often before a woman knows she is pregnant.
“This won’t decrease abortions,” McGuire said. “This will only force women to have abortions in unsafe places.”
Restoring funding to places such as Planned Parenthood and making birth control more affordable and accessible as well as adding an education component focusing on safe sex will reduce abortions, she said.
“When the use of birth control goes up, the number of abortions goes down,” McGuire said.
McGuire also said that the current state of education funding needs to be overhauled. Too many schools have books that are a decade old and out of date. Often, schools do not have enough textbooks for each student. “That’s not education,” she said.