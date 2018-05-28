It's been nearly 50 years since Gary Hein of rural Bennett, Iowa, died in Vietnam, and high school classmate Wes Moeller thinks it's time to pay him tribute.
Fellow graduates of the Bennett High School class of 1966 agree.
For decades after the war, there was a stigma attached to the divisive conflict that took 60,000 American lives, and many of those associated with it pushed it out of their minds. Hardly anyone talked about giving honors for service.
But as time went on, attitudes toward Vietnam and those who served changed, and Moeller's idea for a memorial grew.
"I guess it is my age showing, but I have been becoming more and more impatient with my fellow citizens," Moeller, of Donahue, said. "People take too much for granted — daily comforts as well as freedom. And we especially take for granted the men and women who have fought and have died for us."
As Moeller and his wife went on trips, they saw signs along roads designating a bridge or a certain stretch of the highway in honor of someone. Moeller thought it would be a fitting memorial to designate the 35 miles of Iowa 130 between Tipton and Davenport as the Spec. 5 Gary L. Hein Memorial Parkway.
"I was class president, and I sent out a blanket email and almost instantaneously, the vast majority got on board (with) 'Let's do it'," Moeller said.
The Iowa Department of Transportation has a set process for how designations work, beginning with obtaining the support of the towns and counties along the route, Tim Crouch, state traffic engineer, said.
For Moeller, that was the counties of Cedar and Scott and the towns of Tipton, Bennet, New Liberty, Maysville and Davenport.
Once that paperwork is returned, the DOT will make the signs — brown with white lettering — and install them for $350 each. Ten is the maximum number allowed on that stretch; Moeller is hoping to raise money for five or six. He doesn't expect that to be a problem.
"We wanted to pay tribute to him numerous times," Moeller said of Hein, who died when he was 21. "At our last reunion I asked everybody to give a one-word description of Gary. They all said 'quiet' or 'shy.' He was a super guy. He never caused any trouble. He was a farm boy who wanted to get home to farm with this father and brother.
"This effort ... is just our gesture in honoring our friend and classmate.
"It is also our hope (that) the people who will be seeing these signs will then also be reminded of the others who paid the ultimate price."