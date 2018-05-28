10 CEDAR COUNTY MEN DIED IN THE VIETNAM WAR

John E. Christiansen, Jr., of Durant. Born Aug. 7, 1945, died July 26, 1966, in Vietnam. Department of the Navy.

Dennis Lee Eilers, of Tipton. Born Dec. 6, 1938, died Dec. 1, 1977, in Laos. Department of the Air Force.

Carroll Eugene Fankhauser, Jr., of West Branch. Born March 8, 1943, died Aug. 24, 1965, in Vietman. U. S. Marine Corps.

Gary Lloyd Hein, of Bennett. Born April 16, 1948, died Dec. 6, 1969, in Vietnam. Department of the Army.

Wayne Henry Hoffner, of Clarence. Born Oct. 1, 1934, died April 26, 1968, in Vietman. Department of the Army.

Jeffrey Alan Maurer, of Bennett. Born May 1, 1953, died June 9, 1972, in Vietnam. Department of the Army.

Richard Lemoyne Murray, of West Branch. Born Aug. 7, 1946, died April 10, 1968. in Vietnam. U.S. Marine Corps.

Henry F. Plate, of Bennett. Born Oct. 2, 1932, died Sept. 13, 1969, in Japan. Department of the Air Force.

Allan Lee Schmidt, of Tipton. Born Aug. 12, 1948, died Nov. 6, 1968, in Vietnam. Department of the Army.

Dennis Lee Weber, of Mechanicsville. Born Sept. 15, 1947, died Dec. 9, 1965, in Vietman. U.S. Marine Corps.

— Cedar County Office of Veterans Affairs