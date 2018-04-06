MetroLINK will receive more than $3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bus and Bus Infrastructure Program to buy electric buses, charging stations and passenger shelters.
Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said the charging stations will be solar powered through more than 1,000 rooftop solar panels.
"It's great from an environmental perspective; it's great from a service perspective," Bustos said. "Of all of the mass-transit districts I'm familiar with, they are the most creative."
Three previously ordered electric buses will be unveiled April 16 at SouthPark Mall, Moline. MetroLINK plans to use the new funds to buy five additional all-electric buses, charging infrastructure and six passenger shelters with real-time signage.
"Public transportation is vital to connecting people to jobs, education, and recreational activities," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. "The funding announced today will not only create a better experience for the thousands of people who rely on MetroLINK, it is also a strategic investment in environmentally-friendly infrastructure."
Bustos worked in partnership with Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., to help secure the grant for MetroLINK.
Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration for MetroLINK, said the five new electric buses will bring the electric bus fleet up to eight total.
MetroLINK serves the Illinois Quad-Cities and its neighboring areas, including Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Milan, Silvis, Carbon Cliff, Hampton and Colona. Currently, 75 percent of its 58 fixed route buses are powered by compressed natural gas.